Canada to end COVID restrictions beginning Oct. 1

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Canada is getting rid of pandemic-related border restrictions that have been in place for two and a half years.

Canadian officials on Monday said they are removing all COVID-19 travel restrictions starting October 1.

That includes testing, quarantine, and isolation requirements for people entering Canada.

A transportation official said travelers will also no longer be required to undergo health checks or wear masks for travel on planes or trains.

Similar changes will also apply to cruise line passengers and crews who will no longer be subject to vaccine requirements or testing before boarding.

The United States ended its pre-arrival testing rules back in June, but still requires international travelers to show proof of being fully vaccinated before boarding a flight to the country.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.