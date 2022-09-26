Bowman woman arrested after stealing from nursing home

HETTINGER, N.D. (KFYR) - Adams County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Bowman woman on theft and prescription drug distribution charges last Wednesday after they say she stole from a nursing home.

Deputies say Karen Woodbury stole narcotic pain medication from Western Horizons Care Center in Hettinger during her employment. They say she then illegally sold the medication to members of the community.

Woodbury is in custody at the Southwest Multi-County Correctional Center.

Adams County Sheriff Jordan Fisher says his department is taking a tough approach on crime.

