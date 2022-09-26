Bismarck man sentenced for child porn
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Burleigh County judge sentenced a Bismarck man to three years probation that if violated he could face 20 years in prison for possessing images of child sexual abuse.
Thirty-six-year-old Brett Rittenbach pleaded guilty in July.
Police arrested Rittenbach in May after a CyberTip led investigators to his IP address. Prosecutors say he had numerous sexually explicit images of children on his cell phone.
Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.