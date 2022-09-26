Bismarck man sentenced for child porn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Burleigh County judge sentenced a Bismarck man to three years probation that if violated he could face 20 years in prison for possessing images of child sexual abuse.

Thirty-six-year-old Brett Rittenbach pleaded guilty in July.

Police arrested Rittenbach in May after a CyberTip led investigators to his IP address. Prosecutors say he had numerous sexually explicit images of children on his cell phone.

