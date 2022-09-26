Bisman community member celebrates her 100th birthday

Harriet McClelland
Harriet McClelland(KFYR)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s not every day you can celebrate a 100th birthday, but one long-time Mandan resident is leaving her mark every step of the way.

Harriet McClelland had lots to celebrate on her 100th birthday, from traveling the world to getting awarded numerous awards for her volunteer efforts. She’s also a long-time educator and an involved community member. Harriet reflected on important lessons she’s learned.

“The communities spirit, and the friendship between one neighbor and another neighbor, and that everybody takes care of themselves, and helps other people when they see that they need help,” said Harriet McClelland.

She also leaves one piece of advice with those she meets. To be kind, eat your vegetables, and always stand up straight.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Design of new exit 161
I-94 Exit 161 will get a new look
18-year-old killed in rollover crash near Bottineau
Shannon Brandt (left), Cayler Ellingson (right)
Little evidence of political argument before teen’s death in McHenry, ND
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
Mandan Police found a body near the Fort Lincoln Trolley
Mandan Police find body near Fort Lincoln Trolley, homicide investigation underway

Latest News

Behavioral health summit
Behavioral health summit addresses shortages
jupiter's opposition
Jupiter closest to Earth it’s been in 59 years Monday
Jupiter's opposition
Jupiter closest to Earth it’s been in 59 years Monday
Prescription drugs
Bowman woman arrested after stealing from nursing home