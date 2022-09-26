Bisman community member celebrates her 100th birthday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s not every day you can celebrate a 100th birthday, but one long-time Mandan resident is leaving her mark every step of the way.

Harriet McClelland had lots to celebrate on her 100th birthday, from traveling the world to getting awarded numerous awards for her volunteer efforts. She’s also a long-time educator and an involved community member. Harriet reflected on important lessons she’s learned.

“The communities spirit, and the friendship between one neighbor and another neighbor, and that everybody takes care of themselves, and helps other people when they see that they need help,” said Harriet McClelland.

She also leaves one piece of advice with those she meets. To be kind, eat your vegetables, and always stand up straight.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.