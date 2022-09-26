Behavioral health summit addresses shortages

Behavioral health summit
Behavioral health summit(KFYR)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Members of the state’s behavioral health workforce say they need a lot more help to handle the workload.

At a summit Monday, they addressed an urgent need for services in rural areas.

The workforce shortage means many people no longer have access to psychiatric or addiction care and must travel to find help.

”Definitely right now we are at that dire need for a behavioral workforce to really be able to have individuals access the services, particularly in their home communities,” said Rebecca Quinn, associate director of the Center for Rural Health.

They also discussed ways of attracting young people to behavioral health professions with internships and loan forgiveness programs.

