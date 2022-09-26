94% of ND experiencing drought conditions

ND crops
ND crops(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Three months ago, every corner of North Dakota was green and drought-free. But that’s changed.

As of Thursday, 94% of the state is experiencing some form of drought, including a patch of severe drought in Williams and McKenzie Counties.

Drought Monitor as of Sept. 22
Drought Monitor as of Sept. 22(Drought Monitor)

While farmers are wary of another drought, meteorologist Jacob Morse says harvest is the time to have dry conditions.

“For the harvest, it’s good in some sense, because you want it to be a little bit drier for the harvesting season. But, obviously, we’re looking ahead to the next growing season already, and if we don’t get enough moisture in the form of rain in the fall, we’re going to have to look for a lot more snow this winter to get that good moisture content for the growing season in 2023,” said meteorologist Jacob Morse.

The growing season officially ends on October 15th. As of now, long-term weather models don’t indicate a clear signal for anything more than normal precipitation.

