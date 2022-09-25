Lawmakers vie for leadership positions

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Several lawmakers have announced their intentions to run for leadership in the State Legislature next session.

Representative Jim Kasper from Fargo announced his intention to run for House Majority Leader Friday, joining Mike Lefor from Dickinson and Robin Weisz of Hurdsfield. Republicans currently have an 80-14 majority in the House. Current House Majority Leader, Chet Pollert from Carrington, is not seeking reelection.

There will be new faces in many leadership roles at the Legislature this year, including Senate Majority Leader, both Appropriations chairs, and Speaker of the House.

