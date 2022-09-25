Judges train to better address individuals with behavioral health needs

North Dakota state seal
North Dakota state seal(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - At least sixty-four percent of inmates in state and federal prison met the criteria for mental illness at the time of their booking, or during the 12 months leading up to their arrest. That’s according to the U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics. That’s why North Dakota judges are training to more effectively deal with individuals with mental and behavioral health needs.

District Court Judge Brad Cruff was one of 15 judges in the U.S. chosen by behavioral health program directors to participate in the Judges and Psychiatrists Leadership Initiative this month. After training, he’ll co-teach the subject to all state court judges in North Dakota.

Advocates say the goal of helping those struggling with behavioral health issues is to reduce recidivism rates and save taxpayer money in the long run.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandan Police found a body near the Fort Lincoln Trolley
Mandan Police find body near Fort Lincoln Trolley, homicide investigation underway
Early morning murder at Bismarck motel
UPDATE: Early Friday morning murder at Bismarck motel
Dunn County
‘Very grateful’: Father, three sons work as deputies in North Dakota
Tractor crash on Highway 2 Wednesday
UPDATE: Crash causes traffic backup on Highway 2 west of Ray
Leonard Bus goes into river (Cass County Sheriff's Office)
School bus crashes into river with students onboard near Leonard

Latest News

18-year-old killed in rollover crash near Bottineau
sports 9/24
10PM Sportscast 9/24/22
weather 9/24
Evening Weather 9/24/22
planting for pollinators
Planting for pollinators