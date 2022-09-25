I-94 Exit 161 will get a new look

Exit 161 redesign
Exit 161 redesign(North Dakota Department of Transportation)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Exit 161 on I-94 and Centennial Road Bismarck Expressway will soon get a new look. The exit was surveyed and 75% of people said the interchange was congested due to the growing development in the area.

A single point urban interchange was chosen as the design for the exit. There left turn movements are changed into loops which create easier right turn movements. The $24.8 million project is being funded through federal dollars and state and city funds.

“It should have limited impact to the traveling public, but you might see some people out there in the ditches working,” said Sam Welch, transportation engineer.

The construction is expected to start in 2024 and last two construction seasons. The exit will still be open during construction.

