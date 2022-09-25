18-year-old killed in rollover crash near Bottineau

BOTTINEAU, N.D. (KMOT) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol said an 18-year-old Bottineau woman was killed in a rollover crash on a gravel road just north of Bottineau Sunday morning.

Investigators said the victim was headed south on 11th Avenue NE just before 8:45 a.m. when her pickup left the roadway.

The patrol said she overcorrected, the truck rolled, and she was ejected from the vehicle.

Investigators said the driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

