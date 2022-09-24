North Dakota State rallies to beat South Dakota 34-17

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Hunter Luepke rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns and top-ranked North Dakota State rallied in the second half to beat South Dakota 34-17.

Luepke, with 20 carries, had a pair of short TD runs in the second half when the Bison outscored the Coyotes 24-0 to erase a first-half deficit.

The Bison opened their Missouri Valley Football Conference season with a victory after losing at Arizona 31-28 last week.

North Dakota State hasn’t lost consecutive games since 2009. Carson Camp threw 28 yards to Wesley Eliodor in the final minute of the first half for a 17-10 halftime lead for South Dakota.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.