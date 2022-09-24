Montana voters to decide on ‘born alive’ abortion bill

State Capitol building, Helena, Montana on blue background.
State Capitol building, Helena, Montana on blue background.(AP/KMVT composite)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A referendum on the Montana ballot in November raises the prospect of criminal charges for health care providers unless they take all medically appropriate and reasonable actions to preserve the life of an infant born alive, including after an attempted abortion.

Supporters say the proposed law is meant to prevent the killing of infants outside the womb after failed abortions. But opponents argue it could rob them of precious time with infants who are born with incurable medical issues if doctors are forced to try to treat them.

The bill’s sponsor said the proposal is not intended to require extreme measures to try to treat fatal defects because that is not medically reasonable.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early morning murder at Bismarck motel
UPDATE: Early Friday morning murder at Bismarck motel
Mandan Police found a body near the Fort Lincoln Trolley
Mandan Police find body near Fort Lincoln Trolley, homicide investigation underway
Leonard Bus goes into river (Cass County Sheriff's Office)
School bus crashes into river with students onboard near Leonard
Dunn County
‘Very grateful’: Father, three sons work as deputies in North Dakota
ND state penitentiary
Prison guard on duty at time of Chad Isaak’s death has been fired

Latest News

North Dakota hunting safety
North Dakota hunter safety
North Dakota hunting safety
North Dakota hunting safety
Homicide investigation in Mandan
Homicide investigation in Mandan
Dakota Access Pipeline
Woman gets 6 years in prison for damaging Dakota Access pipeline