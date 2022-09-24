Is a beer shortage on tap? Inflation, supply chain pressures intensifying for brewers

Is a beer shortage on tap? Inflation and supply chain pressures on brewers are intensifying. (Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - We have already dealt with a shortage of toilet paper and baby formula, but now beer could be next.

A shortage of aluminum cans and carbon dioxide could be the upcoming supply chain issue facing U.S. consumers.

Brewers have already mentioned rising prices for malted barley and hops as well as transportation costs, which is impacting their bottom line.

Beer prices are currently up 5% this year, which is not as high as food costs at 11%. But the Brewers Association says all the trends are against them, and some breweries could even be forced to close.

Industry experts aren’t sure that the current trends will result in shortages necessarily, but the variety and selection could be more limited.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early morning murder at Bismarck motel
UPDATE: Early Friday morning murder at Bismarck motel
Mandan Police found a body near the Fort Lincoln Trolley
Mandan Police find body near Fort Lincoln Trolley, homicide investigation underway
Leonard Bus goes into river (Cass County Sheriff's Office)
School bus crashes into river with students onboard near Leonard
Dunn County
‘Very grateful’: Father, three sons work as deputies in North Dakota
ND state penitentiary
Prison guard on duty at time of Chad Isaak’s death has been fired

Latest News

Saxophonist Pharoah Sanders performs on day 1 of the Arroyo Seco Music Festival on Saturday,...
Pharoah Sanders, influential jazz saxophonist, dies at 81
Federal Duck Stamp Competition
Federal Duck Stamp Competition held in Bismarck
record crops in nd
North Dakota harvest strong as midwest suffers from widespread drought
Inflation and supply chain pressures on brewers are intensifying