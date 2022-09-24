Federal Duck Stamp Competition held in Bismarck

Federal Duck Stamp Competition
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Federal Duck Stamp competition was held in Bismarck this year. 190 artists submitted their work to have it judged. Artists could choose between five waterfowl species.

The competition has a junior category and an adult category. The money raised from the duck stamps funds conservation efforts to protect wildlife and their habitats.

“Those artists are part of our conservation efforts, they’re contributing just like our hunters are contributing. Our birdwatchers, our stamp collectors, and anybody else that is purchasing these duck stamps,” said Jackie Jacobson, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Visitor Services Manager.

The winner of the 2023-2024 Duck Stamp competition was Minnesota Artist Joseph Hautman.

Duck stamps can be purchased at the U.S. Postal Service or online and electronically through state agencies. The stamps this year are $25 and, for some, are a way to donate to conservation efforts and collect art.

