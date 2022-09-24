Dickinson residents celebrate Kind Hearts Day

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Dickinson residents came together Saturday for Kind Hearts Day.

The free event at the county fairgrounds featured food, activities for kids, and area first responders.

It was organized by the Kind Hearts Project that raises money for the Stark County Association of Deputies and other groups. The Kind Hearts Project raises money through sales of apparel with their logo on it.

Organizers say the community has supported the initiative.

“The turnout has been amazing, everybody is surprised that we are giving away free backpacks, water bottles, and notebooks, but they are getting full of all the items from the first responders and they’re going in and having a great time,” said Marriah Marsh, event organizer.

“We were very excited when they came to us with an idea to do this and we certainly worked together and made it happen,” said Sheriff Corey Lee, Stark County.

Organizers say this is the first of many events they want to put on for the community.

