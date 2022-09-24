The Designer Genes Walk for Down Syndrome in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The rain didn’t stop residents from showing up at The Bismarck Capitol on Saturday morning. Participants showed their support at the Walk for Down Syndrome by circling the grounds three times. The walk was put on by BECEP, and The Bismarck Public Schools District, and many other donors.

More than 2,000 participants walked around the Capitol grounds to spread awareness and support for people with Down syndrome in the community.

“It’s a fun day of seeing kind of joy and kind of like, it feels like a big family reunion where you may only know a couple of people, or you may know a lot of people, and it’s just a happy day,” said Michelle Ragan

The walk had food provided by Dakota Community Bank and Trust and inclusive sports with flag football, face painting, and fun activities all around.

