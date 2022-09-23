World champion bull riders in Minot for Y’s Men “King of the North” event

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Some of the best bull riders in the country, and even the world, are taking over Minot this weekend.

The Minot Y’s Men are holding the finale of this seasons “King of the North” bull riding circuit.

Revenue from the event goes to support the Y’s Men’s Triangle Y Camp in Garrison.

The winner gets $100,000 and another competitor will win a Capri Camper.

Champion bull riders, including three-time world champ Silvano Alves, will be competing for the crown.

“I come here just for finishing this competition. I’ve been working hard all summer for this deal, and I come here just to try to win,” said Alves, a native of Brazil currently living in Texas.

“What the Y’s Men do as an organization for the Y camp, but also, not just going out and asking for money but putting on a top quality show like this PBR, it just shows how much they care about what they do, and how much they care about the community,” said Adam Libby, event producer.

The action is Friday and Saturday nights at the Minot Auditorium.

More information on tickets and schedule can be found on the event’s website.

