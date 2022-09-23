Words come to life in Bismarck woman’s poetry

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s important to have a creative outlet. A Bismarck woman has found a way to express herself and to share it with others.

“He is a good boy, good boy, and wants a tennis ball, or any ball, ball, ball as his toy,” said Deb Carpenter.

Deb Carpenter likes to have fun when she writes.

“What if I made up my own words?” said Deb.

Her new book of poetry is all about playing with words.

“It’s all about the words, it’s all about making up the words, doing something fun with words, or doing something unexpected with the words,” said Deb.

Deb’s been writing poetry for years, but it wasn’t until recently she decided to get serious about it.

“I struggled with cancer and surgery and chemo and radiation - all during the shutdown during Covid. And so, it was a very isolating period of time,” said Deb.

She beat cancer, and now her latest endeavor is accompanied by illustration on every page.

“That made me feel like it was accessible, like my poetry could be enjoyed by people who maybe don’t even like poetry,” said Deb.

Deb’s new book is available now at Ferguson Books. She’s also hosting a book signing at the Municipal Country Club in Bismarck on Saturday, September 24th from 2:30 to 5:30.

