White House announced $1.5 billion to help with substance abuse

The White House is pictured in this photo from July 25, 2005. Officials announced nearly $1.5...
The White House is pictured in this photo from July 25, 2005. Officials announced nearly $1.5 billion will be used to fight substance abuse.(Pixabay)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (CNN) - The White House is taking steps it said it hopes will help combat the country’s drug problem.

Officials announced nearly $1.5 billion will be used to fight substance abuse. The grants will be used to fund prevention, treatment, recovery and harm reduction services.

Just over $100 million is earmarked for expansion in rural communities.

The Biden administration is also planning to host a National Recovery Month Summit that will celebrate those who are recovering from substance abuse.

Officials said the U.S. has seen 108,000 fatal drug overdoses over the past 12 months. That breaks down to one death every five minutes.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adele Hankey
Pen pals for 70 years: North Dakota woman tells of special bond with Queen Elizabeth II
Tractor crash on Highway 2 Wednesday
UPDATE: Crash causes traffic backup on Highway 2 west of Ray
Investigators said the child was in the westbound lane, and the SUV struck the child, before...
Child seriously hurt after being struck by SUV near New Town
Shannon Brandt
Man admits to killing teen after political dispute in Foster Co., court docs allege
"Justice served" in Morton County theft case
Charges against Mandan man dropped in $80,000 theft case

Latest News

ND state penitentiary
Prison guard on duty at time of Chad Isaak’s death has been fired
Early morning murder at Bismarck motel
Early Friday morning murder at Bismarck motel
Among the factors taken into consideration were terminal facilities, baggage claim, and...
Study: These US airports were ranked the best this year
FILE - A military vehicle drives along a street with a billboard that reads: "With Russia...
Moscow-held regions of Ukraine in ‘sham’ vote to join Russia