UPDATE: Early Friday morning murder at Bismarck motel

By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Bismarck (KFYR) - A 16-year-old is in custody and a 28-year-old is dead after an early morning shooting at a motel in North Bismarck.

Bismarck Police say witnesses and other evidence led them to believe the juvenile shot 28-year-old Maurice Thunder Shield in the chest and then fled the scene. When police arrived Thunder Shield was unresponsive, and witnesses were performing CPR. Thunder Shield was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced dead. Law enforcement say their investigation led them to Warren, Minnesota where they took the 16-year-old into custody. He is currently in a juvenile detention facility in Minnesota, waiting on the extraction process to Burleigh County where he will face murder charges. Police say they received a report of a shooting at around 12:40 a.m. where they found one man dead.

Carla Jean Falcon-Grile was staying at the hotel last night and gave us this statement.

“A lady was screaming, people yelling... Four cars took off from the parking lot...There was two cops with their guns pointed at the corner room of this motel when two people came out...with their hands in the air... It was a little scary seeing all the cops with their riffles and pistols drawn,” said Falcon-Grile who was a guest at the motel that night.

