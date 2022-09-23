Prison guard on duty at time of Chad Isaak’s death has been fired

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The warden at the North Dakota State Penitentiary fired the sergeant assigned to supervise convicted murderer Chad Isaak the day of his death.

A letter from Thursday, September 22, states DeAndre Adams was fired after an internal investigation showed he did not perform proper checks on inmates in the South Unit of the penitentiary on Sunday, July 31, 2022. The letter says Isaak’s roommate left the cell for about an hour, during which time a piece of cardboard was placed in the window to obstruct the view. Adams walked past the cell during that time but did not follow procedure to remove the cardboard to check on Isaak. The roommate returned to the cell just after 5:30 p.m. to find Isaak hanged himself. That inmate ran down to Adams in the control room to report what he’d seen. Adams tried to render aid to Isaak before he was taken to the hospital where he ultimately died.

Documents from the Department of Corrections showed Adams stated in an internal investigation he hadn’t provided an accurate account of the incident.

Adams had two previous disciplinary actions in his personnel file from August 24, 2021, and May 27, 2022. In the first instance, the report says Adams left an inmate in a recreation area without reporting the inmate as missing. In the second, he did not intervene while watching potential contraband pass between two inmates.

Adams has the option to appeal his firing within 15 working days.

