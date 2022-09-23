ND tribal colleges enter education partnership with energy companies

BISMARCK, N.D (KFYR) – An educational partnership between the North Dakota Tribal College System and three energy companies was announced on Friday morning. Fourteen million dollars will be given out over a four-year period to the state’s five tribal colleges for apprenticeship programs.

Hess Corporation donated 12 million dollars to the fund, while Nabors, Inc. and Halliburton each donated a million. The program is meant to close the work shortage gap to bring work readiness and skills to certificate and two-year degree programs. The money will help fund internships and apprenticeships to help students get ready for employment.

“Often these internships and apprenticeships are the ticket to get people moving towards that lifetime of learning,” said Governor Doug Burgum.

There are 13 thousand more people working in the state than in August of 2021.

