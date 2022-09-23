Montana Senator Steve Daines highlights importance of domestic energy, non-renewables at Senate Committee Hearing

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KUMV) - The sources power companies use for electricity are changing, but some officials argue the transition is moving too fast.

At a Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing Thursday, Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) cited energy concerns in Europe a “Grave warning” for the United States if we replace coal too quickly. He added that both renewable and non-renewable sources are currently needed to keep the lights on.

“We should be expanding our energy portfolio with these renewables, not replacing baseload power until you can solve the storage problem and the intermittent nature of some of the renewables,” said Daines.

The Senator is also calling for more domestic mining of materials necessary for responsible renewable energy development.

