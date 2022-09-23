Montana Senator Jon Tester calls for end of vaccine mandates for truck drivers and visitors to Canadian Border

An American and Canadian flag side by side at the border
An American and Canadian flag side by side at the border
By Michael Anthony
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HELENA, M.T. (KUMV) - Montana Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) is calling on the White House to end its vaccine mandates for truck drivers and travelers crossing the Canadian border.

The message comes following the report that Canada plans to end vaccine requirements on September 30. Tester says that the Department of Human Services needs to work with Canadian officials to end the mandates in a coordinated fashion.

In a letter to DHS, the Senator says, “Vaccine mandates for truck drivers, along with reduced hours at ports of entry, longer drive times, and a shortage of truck drivers are making it harder and more expensive for American farmers and ranchers to get the products they need.”

In order to cross the border, travelers must be fully vaccinated or submit to a COVID-19 test and quarantine rules.

