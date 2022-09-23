Minot man arrested in hospital threats facing federal weapons indictment

David Wierenga
David Wierenga(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A Minot man arrested in June in connection with a series of online threats toward a Minot hospital has been indicted on weapons charges.

A grand jury indicted 37-year-old David Wierenga on a charge of possession of firearms and ammunition by a prohibited person.

The indictment accuses Wierenga of illegally possessing a shotgun, three rifles, four pistols and more than 400 rounds of ammunition.

In June, Wierenga was arrested after investigators said he made threats toward Trinity Hospital, and he was later found with weapons and explosives. Eight of the original charges pertained to possessing firearms while mentally ill or deficient.

The threats prompted a lockdown of the hospital May 31.

Court records indicate that state prosecutors dismissed charges against Wierenga when the case moved to federal court.

A federal jury trial is scheduled for Nov. 1 at 9 a.m.

