Minnesota football player continues to improve after suffering serious head injury

Conner Erickson
Conner Erickson(WCCO)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT
BRAINERD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Promising progress for a Minnesota football player who suffered a serious head injury during a football game in Moorhead on September 9.

Conner Erickson, a senior captain on the Brainerd football team, has been taken off of the ventilator and sedation this week. In an update on his CaringBridge page, Conner’s family says he was also just moved out of the pediatric ICU and is now recovering in a standard pediatric room.

Though they say there is still a long road to recovery ahead, this was a huge step in the right direction.

A GoFundMe page has raised more than $78,000. You can follow Connor’s journey HERE.

