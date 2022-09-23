Abortion can still be performed in North Dakota - at least for now

Red River
Red River(KFYR-TV)
By Joel Crane
Published: Sep. 23, 2022
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Abortions can still be performed in North Dakota, for now.

On Friday, Burleigh County District Judge Bruce Romanick denied a request from Attorney General Drew Wrigley to lift a stay on North Dakota’s law banning abortion. The stay was placed after the state’s only abortion clinic sued the state to continue performing abortions.

Romanick has said he needs more time to make a proper judgement. The stay will last until the case is decided in district court.

