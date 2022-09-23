4th Avenue roadway impacts begin Monday due to flood project

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Motorists in Minot should be aware of reroutes along 4th Avenue NE beginning Monday, Sept. 26 due to the ongoing flood protection project.

A temporary bypass will be placed on 4th Avenue NE near the intersection of 14th Street NE, and will be there until Oct. 3.

Starting Oct. 3, 4th Avenue NE will be closed both ways from 7th Street NE to 27th Street NE. Traffic will be rerouted through Burdick Expressway. The closure will be in place through November.

The work is part of a greater tieback levee project that will include installation of floodwalls, a pump station, and earthen levees, among other features.

When connected to the first four phases of the major flood protection project, the current work will remove roughly 60% of Minot residents from the proposed FEMA floodplain, and enhance flood protection to the region.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.