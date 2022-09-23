$130 million for safety modifications at Pipestem Dam

Money for Pipestem Dam
Money for Pipestem Dam(KFYR-TV)
By Joel Crane
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A whole lot of money will go towards protecting Jamestown against the threat of flooding.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has awarded Barnard Construction Company more than $130 million to construct safety modifications on the Pipestem Dam. That’s in addition to the $40 million awarded to the project last year. The money will go toward preventing further erosion and maintaining the integrity of the dam.

