Work continues on Dickinson’s town square

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Dickinson’s downtown is growing with the addition of a town square.

Construction is well underway and city leaders believe it will be a gathering place year-round.

When driving through downtown, you can see the work being done there.

Crews are working to beat the elements.

“Within two weeks, we got to get a lot more of the concrete and some landforms poured so we can get the people in here within a couple weeks to do the turf,” said John Rehbein, project superintendent.

The project was set to be complete by this winter, but supply issues pushed the completion date to next spring.

The downtown square will feature a stage for concerts, a splash pad play area, and an ice-skating area.

City Administrator Dustin Dassinger says the outdoor space is unique and a great space for families.

“I’m not aware of any centers like this in our area where you’re going to have a stage and other features that are really going to cater to the needs of our community,” said Dassinger.

Dassinger says local businesses are also excited about the square and have donated funds to support parts of the project.

The square is situated directly behind the city’s new city hall.

City operations started in the new space at the beginning of the year.

