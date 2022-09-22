Tennis and the Janes family go back a long way

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Tennis has been played in the Capital City for a very long time, but it seems like you have to go back a long way to find a time when a member of the Janes family has not been competing on the high school or college level in Bismarck.

Anthony Janes plays number one singles for the Legacy Sabers. Head Coach Scott McPherson says unfortunately he is the last member of the Janes gang to play for him. It’s a time frame that spans a pair of decades. Anthony is the youngest member of the family.

Scott McPherson, Legacy Head Coach, “the dad and I played tennis against each other in high school so we’re of the same age and they started having children. The parents are both advocates of the sport. They introduced it to their kids; the kids loved it. I think every one of them but a couple did not play tennis, but they were just competing in other sports and all of the way down they excelled. Sarah was the only girl player, but she did very, very well. A very accomplished player. She ended up playing for U-Mary. Joe was an accomplished player at Century. Michael obviously was a state champion, played for me at Legacy and now I get Anthony, so it’s been a wonderful ride with the Janes family for sure.”

Janes and the Sabers have a big match with the Magicians on Thursday. Legacy and Minot began the day tied for the top spot in the W.D.A. with 5-0 conference records.

