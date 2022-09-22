Season Starts - Marauders Hockey

Marauders Hockey
Marauders Hockey(KFYR-TV)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 1:23 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The University of Mary begins its final season as a Division-II team in the A.C.H.A. as the two-time defending national champions. One of the things the Marauders are doing to get ready for the jump next year is play more Division-I, like Waldorf this weekend.

The U-Mary roster is starting to turn over but there is still a good mix of local players on the team.

Johnny Witzke, U-Mary Defenseman said, “Being a Bismarck kid, I guess they never had the program growing up. So being able to play here, this is my 4th year going to school at U-Mary, and being a hometown kid, it makes it extra special being able to see success for a program that’s from your home city. So it’s been an unreal time I’d say, these first 3 years, and hopefully we can add more to it this up and coming year.”

Home-Ice for the Marauders is the Starion Sports Complex in Mandan. Saturday’s game against Waldorf is at 7:00 p.m. ct. On Sunday, they begin at 2:00 p.m. ct.

