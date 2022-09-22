Roosevelt Park Zoo euthanizes senior male giraffe ‘Mashama’

Mashama lived most of his life in Minot, and sired nine calves with his 22-year-old mate Kianga.
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Roosevelt Park Zoo euthanized its 21-year-old male giraffe Mashama Wednesday morning.

Earlier this month, the zoo announced it had made the difficult but necessary decision to euthanize Mashama, after the animal developed a variety of age-related health issues.

The zoo indicated at the time that Mashama had developed arthritis and ligament injuries in his front legs, and medication would not solve the problem.

The zoo said it discussed the matter extensively in-house, and consulted with experts at other zoos across the country, before coming to the decision.

Zoo Director Jeff Bullock indicated Wednesday that Mashama was tranquilized by hand injection first before being euthanized, in an effort to make the procedure as painless as possible.

The zoo said Mashama’s remains are being researched in an effort to collect data that can benefit the life experience of other giraffes.

Mashama lived most of his life in Minot, and sired nine calves with his 22-year-old mate Kianga.

Bullock said Kianga will remain at the zoo with Amani, their last calf born last fall, and the zoo will find out next year whether Mashama sired a tenth calf.

