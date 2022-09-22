Red Cross seeking volunteers for Puerto Rico disaster relief

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the waters recede in Puerto Rico, the Red Cross is trying to get their volunteers on the ground.

According to the Red Cross website, as of Wednesday more than 460 people were being housed in schools turned emergency shelters. The buildings are being run with solar power panels which were installed after Hurricane Maria in 2017.

A volunteer from North Dakota, serving in Alaska said even if you aren’t able to physically leave, there are still other ways to help.

“Do local disasters in our own local areas, like apartment fires, sheltering for that. Or setting up a shelter in the wintertime,” said Carrie Odegaard, in Gnome, Alaska helping residents after a typhoon came through their town.

The Red Cross fully trains all volunteers for every specific disaster relief effort. Of course, the Red Cross is always open to monetary donations over the phone or online.

They are a 501(c)(3) organization so check to see if your donation is tax deductible.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.