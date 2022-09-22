Misdemeanor charges filed in case of raccoon brought into Maddock bar

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BENSON COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) – State prosecutors filed misdemeanor charges against a 38-year-old woman who brought a pet raccoon into a Maddock bar earlier this month.

According to online court records, Erin Christensen, of Maddock, faces A-misdemeanor charges of false information to law enforcement and tampering with physical evidence, as well as a B-misdemeanor Game and Fish violation.

Investigators said Christensen brought the raccoon into the Maddock Bar on Sept. 6, though a bartender indicated the animal did not bite anyone.

The animal was euthanized and sent to the state lab for testing. Christensen contended the family had taken the animal in three months’ prior and were caring for it.

The North Dakota Department of Health issued a warning about possible rabies exposure, per protocol, though the animal’s remains tested negative.

Court records indicate that Christensen was summoned to court on the charges, and posted a $1,500 cash bond.

A court appearance on the matter is set for Sept. 26 at 1:30 p.m. in Benson County.

