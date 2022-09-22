Minotauros announce signing of last year’s MJHL MVP, Braden Fischer

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Coach Cody Campbell preached the importance of adding goal scoring threats to this year’s Minotauros roster.

Campbell said he accomplished this mission through offseason trades and the draft, but added one more on Wednesday.

The Tauros announced the signing of Braden Fischer, who was named last year’s Manitoba Junior Hockey League MVP while playing for the Virden Oil Capitals.

“Braden is an elite offensive player. He has a long history of scoring and we hope that continues in Minot. He is also an experienced junior hockey player that wore a letter on a very successful team last season and we look forward to Braden bringing that experience and leadership to our group,” said Campbell.

The team added that Fischer will be available for Friday’s home opener versus North Iowa. The puck will drop at 7:35 p.m. at Maysa Arena.

