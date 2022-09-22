Federal support for rural high-speed internet

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Tens of millions of federal dollars will be used to expand high speed internet across rural North Dakota.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development office announced three grants and one loan totaling more than $30.5 million to provide high-speed internet to rural communities and businesses in North Dakota.

One grant worth more than $13.8 million will go towards Consolidated Enterprises, Inc. The connectivity project will connect 851 people, 38 businesses, 164 farms and one school in Billings and Stark counties, according to the USDA.

Other projects will mainly focus on eastern North Dakota communities.

