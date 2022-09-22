Child seriously hurt after being struck by SUV near New Town

MCKENZIE COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) – A nine-year-old New Town boy suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by an SUV Thursday morning on Highway 23, just west of the city.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said a 27-year-old man from New Mexico was headed west on Highway 23 around 7 a.m.

Investigators said the child was in the westbound lane, and the SUV struck the child, before continuing westbound on the highway.

The patrol said the vehicle was later located by the McKenzie County Sheriff’s Office.

The boy was flown to Trinity Hospital in Minot. The driver of the SUV was not hurt.

The patrol said it is assisting Three Affiliated Tribes Police and the Bureau of Indian Affairs with the investigation.

Charges against the SUV driver are pending.

