Burleigh County approves 2023 budget

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Burleigh County Commission approved its final budget for 2023 on Wednesday evening. The $70 million budget is about $8 million more than 2022′s budget.

The commission removed one percent from the cost of living adjustment for its employees. Road expenses were also decreased from five mills to four. Residents within city limits have 0.2 mill deduction from last year. While county residents would see an increase of 0.22 mill.

“If you look at our last year’s budget, we were more than fair to our employees,” said Chairman Jim Peluso.

However, not all commissioners agreed with the decrease in the cost of living adjustment for employees. Commissioner Matthews said to retain employees, the commission should not decrease that portion of the budget.

”I think if we talk to HR sometimes, some of our jobs have little to no applicants, and once we get them, the most cost effective is to get them to stay. I know one percent isn’t huge, but we are in a very workforce shortage,” said Commissioner Becky Matthews.

The increased 0.22 mill for country residents would come to three dollars on a $300,000 home.

