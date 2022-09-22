Berry Acres returns in 2022, expects larger turnout

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - It was a good growing year for pumpkins out at Berry Acres, and they hope it translates to more customers and attendees this fall.

Berry Acres adds new activities for kids every year, but the old classics still stand out. “I’d say my favorite part was going down that big slide over there. You can get going pretty fast,” said Tony Gonzalez, student.

The good rain and sun this year made for a good crop of pumpkins this year, according to staff. “Pumpkins did really well. We had all that early rain, and some timely rains in July and August, and it looks good. We got a lot,” said Calvin Berry, owner. Owner Calvin Berry says they go through 30,000 carving pumpkins a year on average, and attendance has been going well. We bumped into some Berthold students on a field trip. “I like it cause you get to do fun stuff,” “I really like it!” said various kids. “Corn Maze!” “Corn Maze!” “Corn Pit!” “The corn pit still,” “Mine was probably the go carts,” said other kids.

Staff say they’ve added a new ropes course, and will be running the pumpkin cannon and catapult. They expect attendance to be a little higher this year.

They are open until Halloween, seven days a week unless it rains. There’s more information on their facebook page.

