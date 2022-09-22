Avian Flu found in Ward County

Avian Flu in Cass County
Avian Flu in Cass County
By Hope Sisk
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WARD COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) - The North Dakota Department of Agriculture says avian flu has appeared in Ward County.

The Veterinary Diagnostic Lab at NDSU says it was detected in a backyard flock, not from a commercial operation.

The detection triggers the suspension of poultry and bird events in Ward County, as well as Renville, McHenry, McLean, Mountrail and Burke counties.

Several counties in eastern North Dakota are still under suspension from a Cass County case found at the end of August.

Ag officials say there is no immediate public health concern from the positive case. If no new cases emerge in 30 days, officials will lift the suspension for the impacted area.

