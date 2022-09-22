Army adds polices to handle sexual harassment

The United States Army is working to improve how it handles sexual assault and harassment using...
The United States Army is working to improve how it handles sexual assault and harassment using recommendations from the 2020 Fort Hood Report.
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The United States Army is working to improve how it handles sexual assault and harassment.

Under Secretary of the Army Hon. Gabe Camarillo says the military branch has implemented most of the recommendations from the 2020 Fort Hood report.

The report was ordered after the death of several people on base, including 20-year-old soldier Vanessa Guillen.

It found that Army investigators tasked with reviewing complex crimes were inexperienced, overwhelmed and understaffed.

In response, the Army established the Office of the Special Trial Council.

It also removed commanders from making decisions related to the prosecution of certain crimes, like rape and sexual assault.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adele Hankey
Pen pals for 70 years: North Dakota woman tells of special bond with Queen Elizabeth II
Shannon Brandt
Man admits to killing teen after political dispute in Foster Co., court docs allege
Tractor crash on Highway 2 Wednesday
UPDATE: Crash causes traffic backup on Highway 2 west of Ray
"Justice served" in Morton County theft case
Charges against Mandan man dropped in $80,000 theft case
Bismarck rollover crash Tuesday
Bismarck Police Department investigating rollover crash

Latest News

California's first undocumented immigrant lawyer shares his story in new documentary...
California's first undocumented immigrant lawyer shares his story in new documentary
FILE - Abortion-rights protestors march between the Indiana Statehouse and the Indiana State...
Judge blocks Indiana abortion ban week after it took effect
In this photo provided by the South Ukraine nuclear power plant, a crater left by a Russian...
No let-up in hostilities in Ukraine despite prisoner swap
Alex Jones stands outside the courtroom in Waterbury, Connecticut, on Wednesday. The conspiracy...
Alex Jones set to testify in trial over Sandy Hook hoax lies