WWII Air Force veteran celebrates 100th birthday: ‘Just keep living’

A World War II Air Force veteran celebrates his 100th birthday with family, friends and community members in Texas. (Source: KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) - A World War II Air Force veteran is celebrating a century of life.

KBTX reports Dale Miller celebrated his 100th birthday on Tuesday.

Family, friends and community members helped throw the veteran a party at a senior living facility.

Miller was born on Sept. 20, 1922, in Ohio and was in the armed forces as a mechanic and pilot from 1942-1947.

When asked by the management team at the senior living community what he attributes as the secret to living to 100 years old, Miller said, “just keep living.”

Miller’s family said he enjoys rotisserie chicken, but he also has a sweet tooth for ice cream and cake.

Copyright 2022 KBTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adele Hankey
Pen pals for 70 years: North Dakota woman tells of special bond with Queen Elizabeth II
State Street crash Monday
Bismarck driver goes through construction zone, rolls vehicle
File: Johnny Carino's
Bismarck’s Johnny Carino’s to close its doors
Bismarck rollover crash Tuesday
Bismarck Police Department investigating rollover crash
Chasidey Johnson with baby Lula
Special delivery: labor and delivery nurse delivers baby in Bismarck hospital parking lot

Latest News

FILE – Stock Image of a Raccoon
Raccoon brought into Maddock bar tests negative for rabies
Uncounted prison deaths hearing recap-Louisiana Family
Uncounted prison deaths hearing recap-Louisiana Family
The rising cost of living is having a big impact on educators.
Across the country, teachers and school staff struggle with inflation
FILE - An image of Mountain Region Champion Little League team member Easton Oliverson is...
Family sues Little League over bunk bed fall, head injury