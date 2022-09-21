Unofficial: Mark Fox, Tex Hall to face off in MHA Tribal Chairman election

NEW TOWN, N.D. (KMOT) – Mark Fox and Tex Hall will once again face off in November to see who serves as chairman of the Three Affiliated Tribes for the next four years, according to unofficial results from Tuesday’s primary election.

Here are the unofficial results of the tribal chairman primary, with all six segments reporting:

Mark Fox (I): 990

Tex Hall: 569

Scott Satermo: 473

Carol Good Bear: 165

Ronald Brugh: 30

Either Fox or Hall has served as chairman of the tribes since 1998, except for 2006-10, when Marcus D. Levings served as chairman.

Of the three segment council races up for vote Tuesday, two of them were decided due to a candidate winning at least 51% of the vote, and will not go to a general election.

In the Twin Buttes segment, Cory Spotted Bear received 211 votes, compared to Margaret Pfeifer’s 30.

In the Parshall segment, Mervin Packineau received 243 votes, compared to Doris Packineau’s 57.

Cory Spotted Bear and Mervin Packineau are automatically elected to the tribal council for their respective segments.

Edward “Tyke” Danks, Jr. and Robert White were the top two vote-getters in the Four Bears segment council election and will head to a general election.

Here are the unofficial results for the Four Bears segment council vote:

Edward “Tyke” Danks, Jr.: 96

Robert White: 89

Wendi Wells: 66

Marcus D. Levings: 43

Yvette Young Bear: 40

Kevin Finley: 29

The tribe will canvass results in three days.

The general election coincides with the state’s general elections on Nov. 8.

Related content:

MHA Nation holding primaries Tuesday for chairman, council positions

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.