Three days, three rollovers: Bismarck police urge residents to drive with caution

Bismarck rollover crash Sept. 20
Bismarck rollover crash Sept. 20(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Approximately two percent of all vehicle crashes involve a rollover, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. In Bismarck there’s been three rollover crashes in the past three days. However, police say Bismarck’s rollover statistics generally reflect the national trends.

Police say different factors went into the recent accidents and they’re in the early stages of their investigations, but rollovers in town typically occur when a driver clips a parked car and overturns. They say danger often increases with high speeds.

“Drive with caution and care. The weather really has been quite pleasant where we shouldn’t have the amount of collisions we are having. I understand people are in a hurry, they want to get where they are going, but take some time, plan ahead, wear your seatbelt. That’s the number one,” said Lt. Jeff Solemsaas, traffic commander with Bismarck Police.

Approximately 66% of rollover fatalities occur when someone is ejected from the car during the accident.

