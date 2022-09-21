Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library to bring more tourism, potential high-end events

Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library
Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library(Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) - Work continues on creating the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in Medora.

While they call this period a “quiet phase” of development, Chief Development Officer Dan Muus says there is plenty to be excited about. Besides tourism, he says this attraction will showcase the state’s energy production while working to conserve public lands.

“We believe that what the Regan Presidential Library is to defense, the Theodore Roosevelt Library will be to energy,” said Muus.

Governor Doug Burgum says when completed, the Library is capable of hosting many exclusive events, including a presidential debate.

Groundbreaking for the library is expected sometime next year, with a completion goal of 2026.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck rollover crash Tuesday
Bismarck Police Department investigating rollover crash
Adele Hankey
Pen pals for 70 years: North Dakota woman tells of special bond with Queen Elizabeth II
Colorado deputy killed in crash
Colorado deputies say illegal immigrant hit and killed Bismarck woman
Shannon Brandt
Man admits to killing teen after political dispute in Foster Co., court docs allege
State Street crash Monday
Bismarck driver goes through construction zone, rolls vehicle

Latest News

Money printing
Minot leaders hear budget concerns
Ideal Option new location
Ideal Option opens a second clinic in Bismarck
Update: Deputies name man killed in Stutsman County crash
Sister cities with Minot and Siken, Norway
Magic City to renew sister city agreement with Skien, Norway