Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library to bring more tourism, potential high-end events

WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) - Work continues on creating the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in Medora.

While they call this period a “quiet phase” of development, Chief Development Officer Dan Muus says there is plenty to be excited about. Besides tourism, he says this attraction will showcase the state’s energy production while working to conserve public lands.

“We believe that what the Regan Presidential Library is to defense, the Theodore Roosevelt Library will be to energy,” said Muus.

Governor Doug Burgum says when completed, the Library is capable of hosting many exclusive events, including a presidential debate.

Groundbreaking for the library is expected sometime next year, with a completion goal of 2026.

