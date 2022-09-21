State accomplishments, federal regulations the subject of North Dakota Petroleum Council Annual Meeting

WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) – Oil experts and state officials are in Watford City this week for the North Dakota Petroleum Council’s Annual Meeting.

It is an up-and-down year for the energy industry, as speakers Wednesday celebrated their efforts to innovate while continuing to fight against what they call the federal government’s restrictive regulations.

More than 500 people were in attendance Wednesday to hear from local and state leaders on how their policies continue to improve North Dakota. Innovation over regulation has always been the message from Governor Doug Burgum.

“We got here because of innovation. It wasn’t just because we found it and did it the old way. It was essentially cracking the code on developing those resources,” said Burgum.

The Clean Sustainable Energy Authority was created during the 2021 legislative session and has become a very popular source of funding.

“We have incentivized and seen a tremendous amount of projects that might have been located outside of this state that are now being attracted to this state, and the tens of billions of dollars that are going to be invested in our energy economy here in North Dakota,” said Joel Brown, McKenzie County Commissioner and member of the Authority.

The biggest challenge they say comes from the federal level. Burgum said the Biden Administration needs to focus more on improving domestic production rather than purchasing oil from the nation’s enemies.

“That one thing would change the course of what’s going on in the Pacific and the balance of power with China. It would change what is going on in Europe with Russia and Ukraine, and the stranglehold that [Russian President Vladomir] Putin has,” said Burgum.

Other topics discussed at the meeting included carbon capture, sequestration, and oil tax distribution.

On Thursday, guests will get an energy update from Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms and Executive Director of the Pipeline Authority Justin Kringstad.

