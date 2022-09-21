Sports Spotlight: Bismarck’s Payton Foster

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last season, Bismarck High had one of the best volleyball programs in the state. The Demons finished runner-up to Century in Class-A. Only three of those varsity players returned this fall, including Payton Foster. She is the subject of this week’s Sports Spotlight.

One of the most important roles on the volleyball court is the setter. Bismarck High has a good one in Payton Foster. It’s a sport that Foster took a liking to right away.

“I started playing when I was younger. My mom coached and she played and got me into (YMCA) ball. Then, when I got to middle school, I started doing travel, and I just kept playing ever since,” said Payton Foster, BHS senior.

She’s made a big impact in her time with the Demons.

“Payton started in our gym as a freshman. It’s been fun to see her take on new roles in the gym. This year especially she’s had to grow as a leader,” said Brianna Kline, BHS head coach.

She’s one of only three returners for BHS this fall. Part of the reason she loves the sport so much is because of all the different people she’s been on the court with.

“Just playing with all my friends and playing with new ones instead of the same ones over and over, really pushed me to keep playing because it was so much fun with these other girls,” said Foster.

With graduation coming in the spring, Payton’s plan is to continue in college. Her head coach thinks that the next step will be a good experience.

“Her first year will be about learning for sure. It’ll be a faster pace than what she’s used to, but she has the mentality that she wants to go out and get it, and she’s there to push herself in the gym every day,” said Kline.

Heading into her senior season, Payton has over 1,300 assists and 500 digs. With another season to go, she knows adding on is about working with the team around her.

“I’m very proud of myself but I think I can do more. So, I’m going to keep pushing to get my stats up. Just working with the younger girls so they know where they want the ball, and I can put up a ball for them. Just figuring out how I can set them faster to not only make sure I get better, but they get better also,” said Foster.

Foster and the Demons are in third place in the WDA. They’re on a three-game winning streak and they host fourth place Jamestown tomorrow night.

