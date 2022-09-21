Raccoon brought into Maddock bar tests negative for rabies

FILE – Stock Image of a Raccoon
FILE – Stock Image of a Raccoon(MGN)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KMOT) – The remains of a pet raccoon at the center of an incident at a bar in Maddock earlier this month tested negative for rabies, according to the North Dakota Department of Health.

Last week, the Benson County Sheriff’s Office reported that it had arrested 38-year-old Erin Christensen, pending formal charges, after investigators said she brought the raccoon into the Maddock bar on Sept. 14.

Sheriff Ethan Rode said investigators located the animal, which was later euthanized, and sent to be tested for rabies and other diseases.

Our affiliate Valley News Live in Fargo reported that a bartender said the animal never left Christensen’s arms and did not bite anyone. They reported that Christensen said her family had found the raccoon three months prior to the incident and had been caring for it ever since.

As of Tuesday afternoon, no formal charges had been filed against Christensen on the North Dakota District Court website.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adele Hankey
Pen pals for 70 years: North Dakota woman tells of special bond with Queen Elizabeth II
State Street crash Monday
Bismarck driver goes through construction zone, rolls vehicle
File: Johnny Carino's
Bismarck’s Johnny Carino’s to close its doors
Bismarck rollover crash Tuesday
Bismarck Police Department investigating rollover crash
Chasidey Johnson with baby Lula
Special delivery: labor and delivery nurse delivers baby in Bismarck hospital parking lot

Latest News

tin men in Wilton
Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip – tin men in Wilton
Plea changes in sexual assault cases
Minot man enters pleas in remaining sexual assault cases
moses moves more
Moses Moves More: pilot program with Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health gets kids moving
sidney the sock bandit
Bismarck author get another children’s book published