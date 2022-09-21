Raccoon brought into Maddock bar tests negative for rabies

BISMARCK, N.D. (KMOT) – The remains of a pet raccoon at the center of an incident at a bar in Maddock earlier this month tested negative for rabies, according to the North Dakota Department of Health.

Last week, the Benson County Sheriff’s Office reported that it had arrested 38-year-old Erin Christensen, pending formal charges, after investigators said she brought the raccoon into the Maddock bar on Sept. 14.

Sheriff Ethan Rode said investigators located the animal, which was later euthanized, and sent to be tested for rabies and other diseases.

Our affiliate Valley News Live in Fargo reported that a bartender said the animal never left Christensen’s arms and did not bite anyone. They reported that Christensen said her family had found the raccoon three months prior to the incident and had been caring for it ever since.

As of Tuesday afternoon, no formal charges had been filed against Christensen on the North Dakota District Court website.

