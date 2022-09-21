Minot man enters pleas in remaining sexual assault cases

Plea changes in sexual assault cases
Plea changes in sexual assault cases(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A Minot man will avoid further jail time after changing his plea to a series of open misdemeanor sexual assault cases.

Prosecutors had charged 62-year-old Flint Forsberg with five separate counts of sexual assault across three case files.

A jury found Forsberg guilty of one count in August.

Forsberg was set to stand trial for each of the remaining counts, but he changed his plea Monday in district court in Minot.

Forsberg entered guilty pleas to the two remaining counts in the original case file, according to the Ward County Clerk of Court’s office.

The clerk’s office said that in one case file, Forsberg entered an Alford plea to an amended charge of attempted sexual assault, and an Alford plea to sexual assault, as charged, in the remaining case.

Alford pleas mean Forsberg maintains his innocence but admits there is sufficient evidence to return a guilty verdict if the case were to go to trial.

In each of the five cases, the judge ordered Forsberg to 360 days in jail, but with all but one day suspended, and credited him for one day already served, according to the clerk’s office. The sentences are all concurrent.

He must serve two years of supervised probation, and take part in a psychological evaluation.

Forsberg must also avoid contact with the victims, and keep at least 100 feet away, for two years.

The courts dismissed a misdemeanor charge of disobedience of a judicial order.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adele Hankey
Pen pals for 70 years: North Dakota woman tells of special bond with Queen Elizabeth II
State Street crash Monday
Bismarck driver goes through construction zone, rolls vehicle
File: Johnny Carino's
Bismarck’s Johnny Carino’s to close its doors
Bismarck rollover crash Tuesday
Bismarck Police Department investigating rollover crash
Chasidey Johnson with baby Lula
Special delivery: labor and delivery nurse delivers baby in Bismarck hospital parking lot

Latest News

tin men in Wilton
Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip – tin men in Wilton
moses moves more
Moses Moves More: pilot program with Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health gets kids moving
sidney the sock bandit
Bismarck author get another children’s book published
Mary Tello-Pool with her new book “Sidney the Sock Bandit”
Bismarck author get another children’s book published